Crawley Town striker is latest gem unearthed by WAGMI - and he's loving it at Reds

It’s fair to say WAGMI United’s record of unearthing footballing gems is pretty good - and Crawley Town fans are still celebrating a great goal from one of their latest finds.

It wouldn’t be a stretch to say there is a fair bit of cynicism every time Reds signed someone in the last two summers or January transfer windows.

Players like Klaidi Lolos, Jay Williams, Jeremy Kelly and Joy Mukena left fans asking ‘who?’ when they arrived from Non-League clubs or American clubs.

But everyone of those players have more than proven themselves at this level and have won the adulation of the fans over.

Crawley Town's 6ft 3ins striker Tola Showunmi | Picture: CTFC

And WAGMI’s maths model means that some of those players have been sold on for much bigger fees than they came in for, which can only be good for the long-term future of the club.

The latest gem who has started to hit the headlines is Tola Showunmi. The 6ft 3ins striker signed from Louisville City in August. He came over, did his press after signing but then returned to US.

It was then a while before Crawley fans got a glimpse of what he was all about.

He first came on as a substitute in the defeat away at Wrexham and got his first start in the EFL Trophy against AFC Wimbledon. But it’s in recent weeks where he is finding his feet. He scored the winner in the FA Cup against Maidenhead United before getting another against Wycombe in the EFL Tropy.

But this week he has scored two in two games - against Lincoln in the FA Cup and yte opener in the brilliant win at Charlton Athletic.

And the 24-year-old, who started his career at Boreham Wood and Cheshunt, admits it has taken some time to get used to the English game, but he is loving it.

“I am just adjusting but I have found it good,” he said. “The first couple of weeks I was just getting used to English football. I've been in America for a while, so I'm just adapting, but I'm really enjoying it here. The lads have made me feel welcome, both the coach and staff. I’m loving it so far.

Having played for Pittsburgh Riverhounds and Louisville, Showunmi was pleased to have a US ally in the Reds camp to help advise him.

“When I first came, he [Jeremy Kelly] was just explaining to me what he thought. I'd say it's a lot more intense here and physical, but I think there's a lot of good players out in America and there's a lot of good players here. At the end of the day, it's just football, so just dealing with the intensity and the physical play, but I'm adjusting and it's good.”

And how far does he think this Crawley squad can go this season? “We obviously have the quality and the talent and the passion here, so I think we'll go as far as we can push it,” he said. “I believe we're a great team and we just have to try and win every game and see how it goes.”

Showunmi is hoping to add to his tally against Stevenage on Saturday.