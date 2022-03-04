Crawley Town striker joins Dorking Wanderers on loan

The 22-year-old scored four goals in five goals while on loan at Isthmian Premier leaders Worthing last month.
Reds manager John Yems said: "Davide has earned a step up to a higher division after impressing and scoring goals at Worthing.
"We hope that he can keep improving his fitness at Dorking and be a valuable asset for us next season."
