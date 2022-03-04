Crawley Town striker joins Dorking Wanderers on loan

The 22-year-old scored four goals in five goals while on loan at Isthmian Premier leaders Worthing last month.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reds manager John Yems said: "Davide has earned a step up to a higher division after impressing and scoring goals at Worthing.

Crawley Town forward Davide Rodari has joined National League South outfit Dorking Wanderers on loan until the end of the season. Picture by Jamie Evans/UK Sports Images Ltd

"We hope that he can keep improving his fitness at Dorking and be a valuable asset for us next season."

READ THIS: The FA hit Crawley Town boss John Yems with touchline ban and fine.