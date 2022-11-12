Crawley Town striker praises teammates as Reds extend unbeaten league run five games

Ashley Nadesan’s early goal was the difference between the two sides with the Reds staying defensively solid and keeping the Barrow attack at bay. That Crawley’s first clean sheet in the league since August 13 where they drew 0-0 with Harrogate Town.

Speaking after the game, Telford, who laid on the cross for Nadesan’s goal, had plenty of praise for his defensive teammates.

“The lads, especially in the last 10-15 minutes, really put their bodies on the line,” he said. “Against a team like that for 75 minutes to keep them to one goal, it’s the good habits that follow you and that followed us into the game. They chucked everything at us which we were expecting. It wasn’t an easy win, so it is massive for the lads. The confidence and knowing what we are good at we hung onto that for the three points.”

Dom Telford set up Crawley's winner

Telford also had a lot of praise for Nadesan who has been on top form in recent weeks. Nadesan got his sixth goal of the season in this game which not only makes him Crawley’s top goalscorer this season with six but also Crawley’s top goalscorer in the current squad overall with 30.

“I’m buzzing for Nadders [Nadesan] he’s on form at the minute and playing really well,” said Telford about his strike partner. “It is his turn and that’s how it goes. I’m buzzing for him because he is a really good lad off the pitch. You can’t help but be happy for him when he is doing well. When you get one, you get two and when you get two you get three and it just sort of rolls onto the next. I’m sure he will be buzzing for the next game.”

The managerial job is something still in the question at Crawley Town. Lewis Young continuing the unbeaten run though will surely boost his chances on getting the role on a permanent basis.

“All the lads respect Young massively. We all love him to bits. Everyone has brought into the way he wants to play, and he wants to win games. To players that is music to your ears,” said Telford about the potential of Young getting the role.