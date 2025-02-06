Crawley Town 'strongly refutes all allegations' as former employee accuses club 'of breaking the Modern Slavery Act'
The Guardian reported: “The League One club’s former kitman Pete Reynolds alleges in a claim for unfair dismissal and age discrimination that will be heard by the London South employment tribunal that Crawley in effect asked him to work almost 100 hours a week without additional pay, which would have left him earning well below the national minimum wage.”
In response, the club put out a statement on their website. The statement said: “Crawley Town Football Club are aware of a report published by The Guardian today in respect of a former employee. The club strongly refutes all allegations and will be robustly defending itself in the proper legal forum.
“Given the ongoing legal proceedings, the club will not be making any further comment."