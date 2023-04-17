Crawley Town Supporters' Alliance calls for changes in top level management in 'no confidence' statement

The Crawley Town Supporters’ Alliance has announced it no longer has confidence in current co-chairmen Preston Johnson and Eben Smith and has called for changes.

The CTSA say they have been attempting to hold a formal meeting with the WAGMI United pair but says communication ‘between the current top level management and the fans has broken down irretrievably’. The full statement from the CTSA board said: “Over the last 12 months we have witnessed Crawley Town Football Club fall from a consistent league 2 mid table team contending for the play offs to a team at the bottom of the table fighting for its survival in the football league.

“It is the opinion of the Crawley Town Supporters Alliance that such state of affairs were primarily the consequence of poor decisions made by the current top level management of the club including but not limited to previous head coach appointments and the transfer of high performing players out of the club (including to relegation rivals).

“The CTSA has made several attempts this year to encourage the Co-Chairmen and interim CEO of Crawley Town Football Club to hold a formal meeting with the fans. The objective of the meeting from the perspective of the CTSA is to provide a constructive platform for the fans to provide their opinions and feedback to the top level management in order to assist their decision making processes, in the common interest of the club. However to date such meeting has not taken place despite being informed that it would. It is therefore the opinion of the CTSA that meaningful communication between the current top level management of the club and the fans has broken down irretrievably.

Co-owners and co-chairmen Eben Smith and Preston Johnson

“In consideration of the above the CTSA hereby declares no confidence in the current Co-Chairmen Mr Preston Johnson and Mr Eben Smith as well as the interim CEO Mr Chris Galley of Crawley Town Football Club and requests the Ultimate Beneficiary Owners of WAGMI United to commence the process immediately to appoint their replacements.

“Additionally the CTSA invites the Ultimate Beneficiary Owners of WAGMI United (who are currently undisclosed to us) to please contact our Chairman Mr Reuben Watt direct at [email protected] so we may commence a constructive dialogue with you in order to achieve our common objective which is the success of Crawley Town Football Club.

“In the meantime the CTSA on behalf of our members and the fans pledge our full and unwavering support to Scott Lindsey and all the players of Crawley Town Football Club in their tremendous and continued efforts to avoid relegation this season under extremely difficult circumstances. We are grateful to all of you.

“The CTSA would also like to express our appreciation to the sponsors of the club who have maintained their support this season and sincerely hope such support will continue whatever the circumstances.”