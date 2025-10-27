Crawley Town haven’t had the best of starts on the field, but it appears that things are going in the right direction off the field, according to the people at the very top of the club.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owner and director Raphael Khalili and the new CEO Tom Allman have answered some questions from fans in a video interview with Sam Gadsdon.

We’ll look at what Allman had to say in a separate article but there were plenty of answers and revelations from Khalili, who took over in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the first questions asked was what brought Khalili’s attention to the club, and why he chose to step in and buy it.

Khalili said: “I think Crawley Town is an exceptional football club. I think the fans are extremely special. I think its proximity to London is unique. I also feel like it’s a sleeping giant. I think it’s a club that hasn’t been invested in, hasn’t been looked after properly with past ownership.

“So, for me, it’s a club which is a blank canvas, has a great fan base, has an incredible base when we look at the existing staff that I took over and the existing management staff, football staff, the facilities. So, all in all, if you look at it as a full package, it’s an incredible club. I’m very lucky to be the temporary custodian of this club.”

With the club struggling in the league, currently sitting in 23rd place on 12 points, Khalili said: “It’s a difficult scenario. As I mentioned in my last interview, it’ll be a rollercoaster. That’s football. I think we all know that. But this is where we need our fans more than ever to stick together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re in the trenches. We fight as a unit. And as mentioned before as well, I will fight for this club both on and off the pitch. So, I have no doubt that we will turn this around. And in two months, three months down the line, we’ll be in a completely different position.

Owner Raphael Khalili with Scott Lindsey | Picture: CTFC

“So, not worried at all. No panic stations. This is part of football. And it’s something that you have to be not too emotional. You have to think rationally. And we’re being rational. And we’re confident that we’re going to do extremely well this season.

See the full interview in the YouTube video embedded in this article.

“My relationship with Scott (Lindsey) is extremely close. I obviously brought him back at the beginning of the season. I respect him immensely. I think his work ethic is second to none. So, we speak regularly, I’d say a couple of times a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In terms of formations, players – that’s Scott’s remit. I don’t micro-manage Scott. We hired him for a reason because we think he’s one of the best managers in the league. So our relationship is very strong. And in terms of tactics, that’s it. That’s his job and I leave that to him.”

Khalili confirmed what success would look like in his first season in charge of the club.

He said: “This was always going to be a transition season. It’s the first season of new ownership. Success for me, obviously, is the play-offs. That’s where our first priority lied and lays. However, it is a transition year, so we’ll see how we do. But ultimately, let’s get our foot and foundation solid and move forward from there.”

Khalili has ambitions for the next five years.

He said: “I think you have to look at it like a symphony. I think it’s all important – on the pitch, off the pitch, sustainability, success, winning games, so all the above. I think that’s what a successful club is. A successful club is not just on the pitch; it’s off the pitch. I think there’s a lot of things that’s going on behind the scenes that people don’t see. But yeah, I think it’s a bit of everything.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not surprisingly, recruitment was asked about. Khalili said: “We’re always looking for depth in our squad. It’s a long season, 50-plus games.

"So, we will always be looking and our recruitment team will always be looking for players to add to the squad. So, we leave it to them, and they’ve done a good job so far, and let’s see how we do.”

Khalili was asked if an academy or a training ground were in any future plans. He said: “I think the academy model is a good one, and we will get there at some point. But ultimately, our short-term plan is to create a B team, start from there, and in the future, look to do a full-blown academy. But, for now, a B team is our focus.”

Talking about his fellow directors, Khalili said “We’re extremely fortunate to have Maxwell Strowman and Ryan Gilbert. Ryan Gilbert brings not only tech and investment experience, but he also owns a football club in the US. So he can bring that experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Maxwell Strowman is very involved in tech, and he works with a lot of partners like Samsung and Sony. So, he’s incredibly valuable to us in terms of sponsorship, in terms of working with those big tech brands to be progressive as a club and use those relationships.”

“So, I think both of them add a lot of value. And there will also be news coming soon with some more board directors coming on board. So, look out for that because that’s going to be very exciting news.”

It had been reported that the club was financial trouble when KB Sports and Leisure took over, and Khalili understood why the fans wanted some clarification on the situation.

He said: “First and foremost, financial sustainability and financial discipline are very important. So, I understand the fans asking questions like that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Under KB Sports and Leisure, there is no debt. So, fans can feel comfortable that the future of this club has no debt, will have no debt. And moving forward, we are looking to invest heavily into the club, into the facilities and into the squad. So, yeah, in regard to the debt, there is none. I’m looking forward to moving forward and building a sustainable club.”

Khalili was also asked if there were any plans to expend the Broadfield Stadium in the future.

“Absolutely,” he said. “That’s one of the things we first looked at when we took over the club. But unfortunately, you can’t do that until you own the club. So, we’re currently in talks with the local council and fingers crossed, could take a couple of months, we don’t know, but we are in the process of purchasing the stadium, or partnering with the local council to purchase the stadium and we’ll see how it goes.”