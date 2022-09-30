LiveCrawley Town take on former manager Steve Evans' Stevenage side, Three Bridges host Hereford in the FA Cup -LIVE
It’s a big day for football in Crawley on Saturday (October 1).
Crawley host former manager Steve Evans and his Stevenage side as they look to change the tide in their League Two form.
While across town at Three Bridges, they host National League North side Herford in what is the biggest game in their club’s history.
They have reached the third qualifying round of the FA Cup for the first time and a win would put them one game away from the first round proper.
Follow our live blog below for updates. The page will show when there is updates.
