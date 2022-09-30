Crawley host former manager Steve Evans and his Stevenage side as they look to change the tide in their League Two form.

While across town at Three Bridges, they host National League North side Herford in what is the biggest game in their club’s history.

They have reached the third qualifying round of the FA Cup for the first time and a win would put them one game away from the first round proper.

Three Bridges celebrate the win against Lewes which set up the Hereford tie. Picture by Eva Gilbert

