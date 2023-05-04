Crawley Town team news: Key defender will not play at Swindon Town as Scott Lindsey gives injury update

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey has given an injury update as they head into the final game of the season against Swindon Town on Bank Holiday Monday (May 8, 12.30pm kick off).

The Reds boss said after the Walsall game that Dion Conroy, Dom Telford and Ben Gladwin had been playing through injuries as the team looked to secure League Two status. Now that job is done, at least one of those players will not play on Monday.

Lindsey said: “We have to be mindful that someone like Dion Conroy has played with a tear in his Achilles for a number of weeks now, to risk him in the last game would probably be silly knowing we are safe. If he played there is a potential for it to tear up into his calf, so he won’t play. Others may.”

Conroy, who joined the Reds from Swindon, along with the rest of the defence have been superb in the last three games, keeping three clean sheets as Reds got the points they needed to survive. And Lindsey was full of praise for them for the way they have battled, in some cases through injury, to get the job done.

Dion Conroy will miss out against his former side on Monday

"The character of the players has been brilliant,” he said. “The likes of Dion playing, Ben Gladwin has had an issue with his knee for some weeks, Harry [Ransom] with his cut eye, did it on the Friday against Bradford and was then playing on the Monday at Barrow. We have had players who have taken bad knocks but have rolled their sleeves up and just got one with it because they knew the job had to be done, so fair play to them.”

The former Robins boss also said he is looking to get three points at his old club even though on paper there is nothing to play for either side. “We are happy with what we have done to get League Two status and be in this division next season, that was the main when I came in. That was the first thing to be done and that’s now done.