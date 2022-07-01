Crawley Town test kicks off friendly schedule for Eastbourne Borough

The League Two side – under new manager Kevin Betsy – will give Danny Bloor’s troops a stiff test in their first pre-season match, which is a first chance to fans of both clubs to see how their teams are looking with the 2022-23 campaign just weeks away.

For the Sports. it’s the first of three friendlies at home to Football League opposition which Bloor hopes will tell him much about his squad – who reached the play-offs last season – are shaping up.

After a short trip to Peacehaven next Tuesday, AFC Wimbledon come to Priory Lane tomorrow week. And Lincoln City, probably with their new recruit Charley Kendall in their side, follow on Tuesday, August 2.

Priory Lane is ready for Eastbourne Borough's return to action

It comes as Bloor’s player negotiations continue, with the boss having secured the services of former QPR loanee Kai Innocent. The left-back has put pen to paper on a deal that makes him a Borough player in his own right.

Borough’s new National South season opens on Saturday, August 6.