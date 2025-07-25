Crawley Town try 'something different' with new third kit which has BIG change to club badge

Harry Forster models the new third kit | Picture: CTFC

Crawley Town have unveiled the club’s new 2025/26 Third Shirt – and there is a big change to the club’s badge.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new shirt has a predominantly black design with red and white trim, and features an alternative crest to the club’s usual emblem. Inspired by the club’s nickname, the new one-off crest features a devil's pitchfork, with the abbreviation ‘CTFC’ underneath.

In their release statement, the club said: “Our new Principal Partner, Reef, has their logo proudly displayed on the front, teamed with long standing back of shirt sponsor Eden Utilities and newly announced sleeve partner, C&A Contracts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General Manager Tom Allman said: “We are proud and excited to launch our new third shirt alongside our technical partner Errea Sport and valued sponsors Reef, Eden Utilities and C&A Contracts. We opted to try something different with our third shirt this season, given the growing prominence of similar style kits.

"Our kits with Errea have been fantastic for the last few seasons, but this year, we wanted to give fans three unique shirt designs, and this is the final shirt of what we believe to be one of our best sets yet. We wanted to stay close to our roots with the alternate logo, but by no means is this a permanent feature. Simply something different from the norm on an aesthetics basis, which I’m sure fans will love."

Paired with black shorts and black socks, our 2025/26 Third Shirt is available to purchase by visiting the club’s online shop and will be debuted by the first team for the first time at tomorrow evening's fixture against Crystal Palace.