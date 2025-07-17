Crawley Town unveil title-winning inspired home kit for the new campaign

Crawley Town have officially unveiled their new home kit for the 2025-26 campaign.

The new design is inspired by one of the most defining seasons in the club’s history - the 2003-04 campaign, when the Red Devils were crowned Dr Martens League Premier Division champions.

Created in partnership with Italian sportswear brand Erreà, the kit pays homage to the iconic shirt worn during that title-winning season.

It features a classic red base with crisp white side panels and underarm detailing, reflecting the bold look of the 2003-04 kit while introducing modern elements for today’s game.

Clean white trim on the collar and sleeves completes a look that is both timeless and sharp.

Front and centre is the club’s lead sponsor, Reef, displayed in an elegant, flowing script.

The Erreà logo sits proudly on the right chest, and the club’s new partner, C&A Contracts, has their logo displayed on the sleeve.

The kit will make its first appearance on the pitch this Saturday (July 19), as Crawley take on Portsmouth at the Broadfield Stadium.

The shirt will be available to purchase on Saturday morning from the new club shop.