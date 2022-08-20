Crawley Town v AFC Wimbledon FULL-TIME REPORT: 2-0 loss as ‘we want Betsy out’ chants heard from some fans

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crawley Town vs AFC Wimbledon. Picture from Cory James Pickford

The home fans were in good voice during the first 14 minutes of the game but were silenced when Wimbledon’s Nathan Young-Coombes drove the ball into the box before firing it past Corey Addai from a narrow angle.

The visitors almost added to their lead a couple of minutes later when Josh Davison found himself on-one-one with Addai but the goalkeeper did well to come out quickly to block the shot.

Frustration grew among home fans in the first-half with some spectators standing up and voicing their concerns to Betsy.

Jack Powell looked to get Crawley back into the game with a volley from outside the box in the 40th minute but his effort flew just over the crossbar.

Wimbledon doubled their lead just before half-time when Ethan Chislett curled the ball into the back of the net with a fantastic free kick from the edge of the box.

Boos echoed from some home fans as the referee blew his whistle for half-time.

Betsy made three substitutions at half-time as Harry Ransom, James Tilley and David Bremang came on for Jack Powell, Manny Adebowale and Teddy Jenks.

Crawley’s day went from bad to worse 10 minutes into the second half when Tony Craig received a second yellow for stopping Wimbledon while they were on the break.

“We want Betsy out” and “You don’t know what you’re doing” were heard being chanted by some home fans following Craig’s dismissal.

The second half was relatively quiet with neither team having a clear chance – apart from an offside Ayoub Assal opportunity which was saved well by Addai.

Assal broke down the left with 10 minutes left to play and looked dangerous until he was unarmed by a superb bit of defending from Ransom.