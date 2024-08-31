Crawley Town v Barnsley - team news: New signing on bench as Camara starts for Reds
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Reds suffered their first league defeat of the season last Saturday at Wigan and will be looking to bounce back against the Tykes today.
And there are two changes with Panutche Camara and Cameron Bragg coming in for Armando Quitirna and Ade Adeyemo.
Harry Forster is included in the squad for the first time this season.
Barnsley made two signings on Transfer Deadline Day in Davis Keillor-Dunn and Stephen Humphrys but neither were signed in time to be available for today.
But former Reds Max Watters was included in the visitors’ starting XI.
Barnsley are currently ninth in League One with four points while Reds are eighth.
The Red Devils have won each of their previous two meetings against Barnsley, both coming in the 2014/15 campaign.
Crawley: Wollacott, Mullarkey, Mukena, Flint, Williams, Anderson, Bragg, Darcy, Kelly, Hepburn-Murphy, Camara. Subs: Beach, Adeyemo, Barker, Swan, Armando, Forster, Khaleel.
Barnsley: Słonina, Cotter, Pines, de Gevigney, O’Keefe, Phillips, Lofthouse, Craig, Earl, Watters, Connell. Subs: Killip, Russell, Roberts, Gent, Marsh, Yoganathan, Nwakali.