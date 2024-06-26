Crawley Town v Blackpool kick-off time and TV details confirmed

By Matt Pole
Published 26th Jun 2024, 16:36 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2024, 16:46 BST
The EFL have confirmed a kick-off change for Crawley Town’s League One opener against Blackpool.

The match will still be played on Saturday, August 10, but the time has moved from 3pm to 5.30pm for broadcast on the newly-announced Sky Sports+ channel.

The EFL have announced that all League One games will start at 5:30pm on the opening weekend of the 2024-25 campaign.

All EFL fixtures are set for live broadcast on Sky Sports during the first weekend - including matches scheduled for 3pm on Saturday.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Crawley Town players celebrate with the trophy after winning promotion during the Sky Bet League Two Play Final match between Crawley Town and Crewe Alexandra at Wembley Stadium on May 19, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Crawley Town players celebrate with the trophy after winning promotion during the Sky Bet League Two Play Final match between Crawley Town and Crewe Alexandra at Wembley Stadium on May 19, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Crawley Town players celebrate with the trophy after winning promotion during the Sky Bet League Two Play Final match between Crawley Town and Crewe Alexandra at Wembley Stadium on May 19, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Sky have confirmed that every single League One team will be featured live at least 20 times next season.

Matches will be broadcast live across existing Sky Sports channels or on the brand new Sky Sports+ channel.

Launching this August, Sky Sports+ will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app at no extra cost.

This will effectively replace the EFL's domestic streaming option provided via iFollow and club streaming services.

Each full weekend of EFL fixtures will see 10 live matches shown - including two League One matches all broadcast live at 12:30pm on Saturdays.

All opening weekend, final day, and midweek fixtures in the EFL will be shown live, as will all games played on bank holidays including Easter, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

The matches played in League One during international breaks will also be available live.

For the first time ever, fans will be also able to watch every match from the Carabao Cup and Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

All live matches selected for broadcast up to the FA Cup third round in January 2025 will be communicated before the start of the season.

Live league matches in August and September will be released first, by early July.

