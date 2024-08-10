Crawley Town v Blackpool - team line-ups: Seven new faces start for Reds in League One opener
The Reds face Blackpool in their first League One game for nine years following their promotion from League Two via the play-offs.
Crawley’s squad has been rebuilt over the summer with 17 new signings.
And seven of those new faces have been included in the starting XI for the visit of the Seasiders. Jojo Wollacott, Max Anderson, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, Junior Quitirna, Toby Mullarkey, Josh Flint and Scott Malone all start.
From last year’s squad, Joy Mukena, Ronan Darcy, Jeremy Kelly and Jay Williams start, with the later leading the side with new club captain Dion Conroy missing.
New loan signing Eddie Beach is on the substutue keeper.
Team line-ups
Crawley: Wollacott, Mullarkey, Flint, Anderson, Mukena, Williams, Quitirna, Malone, Darcy, Hepburn-Murphy, Kelly. Subs: Beach, Bragg, Barker, Roles, Camara, Adeyemo, Khaleel.
Blackpool: Grinshaw, Husband, Pennington, Norburn,Evans,Jospeh, Carey, Coulson, Rhodes, Casey, Hamilton. Subs: O’Donnell, Flecther, Baggottm, Embleton, Beesley, Apter, Ashworth.
