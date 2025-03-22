Crawley Town v Bristol Rovers team news: Scott Lindsey reveals first line-up as he returns to Reds

Scott Lindsey has revealed his first starting XI following his return to the Broadfield Stadium.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former MK Dons manager was appointed as Reds boss for second spell on Thursday night and got straight to work with the players – and his new assistant manager Neil Smith – on Friday.

Lindsey told us he was impressed with the players but said ‘there's been a lack of belief probably’ and that it was his job to put that belief back in them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also said he believes the squad is probably stronger than when he left it in October and said ‘there are some really good players here’.

And in his first line-up, Josh Flint makes his first start since returning from a long-term injury, and Thimothée Lo-Tutala who joined the club on an emergency loan yesterday, starts between the sticks.

Charlie Barker remains as captain with Toby Mullarkey making up the back three.

Jeremy Kelly, Armando Quitirna, Liam Fraser, Bradley Ibrahim, Louie Watson and Kamari Doyle make up the midfield with Rushian Hepburn-Murphy in attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Forster, Ben Redcliffe, Panutche Camara, Max Anderson, Tyreece John-Jules and Will Swan make up the bench.

Reds are currently 12 points behind Bristol Rovers in the League One table and are looking for their first win for eight matches.