Crewe Alexandra visit Crawley Town this afternoon, with both teams looking nervously over their shoulder at the League Two relegation zone.

Crawley will be more wary of the drop zone out of the two sides, following last week's 1-0 defeat at Gillingham.

This left Scott Lindsey’s side just one point and two places above the relegation zone, with other results not going their way.

As for Crewe their patchy form has seen them slide the table, with them sitting in 18th prior to their midweek encounter with league leaders Leyton Orient.

Crewe Alexandra's top scorer Courtney Baker-Richardson sits on seven goals this season despite not playing since October due to injury. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images

The Railwaymen are lacking goals this season, with only Gillingham scoring less than them so far in League Two.

Top scorer Courtney Baker-Richardson sits on seven goals this season despite not playing since October due to injury.

He’s been a big loss for Crewe who have seen their season go downhill since he picked up the injury.

Manager Lee Bell purchased Elliott Nevitt in the January transfer window from Tranmere in order to try to boost the number of goals scored.

It hasn’t clicked yet for Nevitt though, as he’s yet to score in his three appearances, having completed 90 minutes in all of these.

However, Crewe will certainly fancy their chances travelling to West Sussex, as their opponents could end the day in the relegation zone.

The Red Devils lost a big game at Gillingham last time out, in what was a game of two halves.

In the first half Crawley were the better side and were unlucky to not be ahead, with new captain Ben Gladwin having a couple of fantastic chances.

But the Reds looked a different team in the second half and didn’t cause a threat, which resulted in a 1-0 defeat.

A full 90 minute performance like their first half at Gillingham would give Crawley a good chance of beating most teams in the league but they need to keep consistency for the full 90 minutes.

