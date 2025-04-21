Crawley Town v Exeter City team news: Key man suspended as Reds make two changes

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Senior editor

Published 21st Apr 2025, 14:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Crawley Town are looking to win their first win in four matches as they take on Exeter City at the Broadfield Stadium on Easter Monday.

Reds need a win to give them any hope of staying in League One. If they lose or draw, a win from either Bristol Rovers or Birmingham will see them relegated.

They will be buoyed by their performance at champions Birmingham City on Good Friday and Scott Lindsey makes two changes with the suspended Bradley Ibrahim out alongside Kamari Doyle, Gavan Holohan and Max Anderson come in.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Portsmouth loanee Toby Steward, who impressed against Birmingham on Saturday, remains in goal.

Exeter are currently 14th in League one and make three changes from the side who drew 0-0 with Burton on Good Friday.

Related topics:BirminghamBristol RoversLeague One
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice