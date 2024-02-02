Crawley Town v Morecambe: Reds boss gives update on key players as they prepare for 'tricky' game

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s been two weeks since Reds played a League Two game following the AFC Wimbledon postponement and rescheduling of the Wrexham game due to the Welsh side’s FA Cup commitments. But they face Peterborough last week in the EFL Trophy where Lindsey played an almost full strength side.

Dion Conroy was a notable absence while Jay Williams was subbed off early in the game. But Scott Lindsey says both are ok for Saturday. "They've trained all week so they're fine,” he said.

“Dion was really, really ill with kind of flu symptoms, he literally couldn't break into a trot, let alone a sprint. So, he was really struggling.

Dion Conroy missed Crawley Town's game against Peterborough through illness, but is fully fit for the Morecambe visit. Picture: Eva Gilbert

“There's no way he could have played in that game, even though we prepped for him to play, because we were hopeful that he could probably get better over the 24 hours before the game. That wasn't the case, so we had to make that change. And Jay's fine.

“I've got pretty much a full compliment apart from Ben Gladwin. But everybody else is ready to go.”

Morecambe were relegated from League One last season and find themselves in 15th place in League Two, three places and two points behind the Reds. But Lindsey knows it will be a tough game.

"It’s another tricky game because their last away game, they beat MK Dons, a strong MK Dons team, 2-1, so we know that no matter what their form looks like, they have got that potential to win a game away from home. So we know it's going to be a tricky game,” he said.

"There's no easy games at this level. You look at their form, you'd argue that it's not been great. But like I say, they have won some games where they've played tough opposition away from home.

“I watched the MK Dons game and they've got some real threats. So we know we've got to be on our metal and we've got to be at our very best to get anything from the game.”

The frustration of two weeks off as not affected the Reds team and Lindsey believes they are still in a very good place. He said: “It's felt like an age since we last played in the league so we're raring to go. We've had a really good couple of weeks of training. We're in good spirits, the players are in a good place and they've trained excellent this week, especially.

"I think the frustration was probably early on, when we knew we didn't have a game to look forward to at the weekend. But once we knew how the days in front of us looked, we just got on with it. And the players have worked brilliantly on the training ground.