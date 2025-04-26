Crawley Town v Northampton Town team news: Portsmouth keeper has loan deal renewed, no changes for Reds

It’s do or die for Crawley Town as they face Northampton Town at the Broadfield Stadium today.

The Reds know only a win will keep them in the hunt for safety. Relegation rivals Burton Albion host Cambridge United while Bristol Rovers are currently losing 1-0 to Reading in the early kick off.

Scott Lindsey’s men come into the game off the back of two positive performances against champions Birmingham and Exeter City.

Portsmouth keeper Toby Steward has had his emergency loan deal renewed which means there are no changes from the side who beat Exeter City 3-1 on Easter Monday.

Northampton are safe and have nothing to play for other than points and pride and they make one change to the side who beat Shrewsbury 4-1 last week.

Crawley Town: Steward, Conroy, Barker, Anderson, Holohan, Fraser, Roles, Camara ,Hepburn-Murphy, Kelly, Radcliffe. Subs: Tanimu, Quitrina, Papadopoulos, Doyle, Showunmi, John-Jules

