Crawley Town players celebrate the win against Forest Green Rovers over the weekend. Picture by Cory Pickford

It's the second game in a run of four home games - which started with a superb 2-1 win over League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can follow live updates from the game here. The page will show you when there are updates.