LiveCrawley Town v Oldham Athletic LIVE: Reds make two changes as they look to follow up Forest Green win

Crawley Town take on second-from-bottom Oldham Athletic tonight (Tuesday, March 1) at the People's Pension Stadium.

By Mark Dunford
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 6:54 pm
Crawley Town players celebrate the win against Forest Green Rovers over the weekend. Picture by Cory Pickford

It's the second game in a run of four home games - which started with a superb 2-1 win over League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

You can follow live updates from the game here. The page will show you when there are updates.

LIVE: Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic

Last updated: Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 18:47

  • Crawley beat league leaders Forest Green Rovers on Saturday
  • Oldham are second from bottom in League Two
  • Reds assistant head coach Lee Bradbury left the club yesterday to join Eastleigh as manager
  • Remi Oteh out for Reds after picking up injury against Forest Green
Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 18:47

Oldham line-up

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 18:46

Crawley line-up

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 18:44

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 18:43

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 11:12

The full press conference with Yems and Young

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 11:11

Lewis Young is impressed with this squad and would love to have played with them

'It’s not the end of the journey, we have to continue what he started to build'- Lewis Young on Lee Bradbury's departure

Lewis Young has stepped up to become assistant head coach at Crawley Town - and he can't wait to continue the work Lee Bradbury started.

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 11:11

Bradbury expected to be at game tonight

'He deserves a lot of credit for what he has done here' - Reds boss praises 'honourable man' Bradbury as he leaves club

Crawley Town boss John Yems has called Lee Bradbury an 'honorable man' as the former Portsmouth striker left the club.

