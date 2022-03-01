Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic preview: Reds ready for a different test against the Latics

The Latics sit second from bottom in League Two but are on a good run of six games unbeaten since John Sheridan was appointed manager.

That run includes three wins and three draws, after not winning in eight league games before Sheridan was appointed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Davis Keillor-Dunn has 11 League Two goals this season

Davis Keillor-Dunn has been a key player in their recent good form, scoring five times in his last four games.

Keillor-Dunn has 11 League Two goals this season, over a third of all of their goals this season. Their second top scorer is shared between Hallam Hope, Dylan Bahamboula and Carl Piergianni on three goals.

With Piergianni being a centre back and joint second top scorer it’s clear to see that Oldham can struggle for goals but they are very dangerous from set pieces. 11 of the 31 Oldham goals in League Two have come from set pieces, showing their threat from dead ball scenarios.

In the past when these sides have met there’s tended to be plenty of goals, although this is the first time the sides have met this season.

See also 'He deserves a lot of credit for what he has done here' - Crawley Town boss praises former Portsmouth striker Lee Bradbury as he leaves Reds for to take manager role

Last season Oldham were 4-1 winners at The People’s Pension Stadium, while Crawley were 3-2 winners in the reverse fixture.

Crawley will have to be prepared for a physical test and perhaps a very different one to the one they faced on Saturday.

It was a fantastic performance from The Red Devils on Saturday as they beat league leaders Forest Green Rovers 2-1.

Crawley produced one of their finest performances of the season, especially in the first half where they looked dominant.

However, it was to be the last game for assistant head coach Lee Bradbury who has left the club to become the Manager of National League side Eastleigh. Lewis Young has stepped up to the Assistant Manager role as he continues his coaching career with Crawley.