Crawley Town and their fans suffered a big pre-season setback today when their prestige friendly at home to Championship club Pompey was called off because of a waterlogged pitch.

The club announced on social media this morning: “Unfortunately, due to the relentless rainfall that has hit the Broadfield Stadium since the early hours of the morning, the pitch has been deemed unplayable and today's match has been postponed.

"Refunds will be issued to all fans who purchased a ticket.”

Ironically it comes after a long spell which has seen very little rain in south for many weeks.

Rain has claimed the Crawley-Pompey clash | Picture: CTFC

Fans of both clubs reacted online with a mixture of disappointment and surprise that the pitch could not be protected from a downpour.

The friendly was a key one for both Crawley and Pompey as they build up to the start of the new Football League season on August 9.

The match would have attracted a decent-sized crowd, with plenty of Pompey fans due to travel, and been a good moneyspinner for the Reds ahead of the new season,

It was to be the Reds’ fifth friendly, having already played Hearts, Three Bridges, East Grinstead Town and Dagenham and Redbridge.

They are next due in action versus a Southampton XI – behind closed doors – on Tuesday (July 22) afternoon, then they welcome Crystal Palace to town on Friday evening (July 25(.