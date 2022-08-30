Edit Account-Sign Out
LiveCrawley Town v Portsmouth LIVE: 'Many players are going to get an opportunity to play' says Reds boss Kevin Betsy

Crawley Town will be giving players an opportunity to prove themselves in tonight’s EFL Trophy game against Portsmouth.

By Mark Dunford
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 3:49 pm

In his preview on the club’s website, manager Kevin Betsy said: “Many players are going to get an opportunity to play, and we are looking forward to seeing their capabilities at first-team level, and we are hoping to get a really positive performance and result out of the fixture.”

Danny Cowley said on the Portsmouth website: “We’ll give an opportunity to some of our young ones and I think four of our scholars will be involved in the matchday squad.

“That’s great for them and will be another important step in their development, so it’s a useful exercise.

Could we see Jayden Davis involved after his heroics against Fulham last week?

“I like these games – and the cup competitions in general – because they tell you a lot about the mentality of your group.”

You can follow our live blog from the game below. The page will tell you when there are more updates.

LIVE: Crawley Town v Portsmouth in the EFL Trophy

Last updated: Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 14:36

Key Events

  • Reds looking to get another cup win after winless start in league continues
  • Portsmouth currently top of League One
  • Pompey have sold their allocation of tickets for match
Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 14:36

Danny Cowley’s thoughts

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 14:35

Kevin Betsy
Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 14:34

Kevin Betsy’s thoughts on the game

KEVIN BETSY PREVIEWS PORTSMOUTH

“We are going into the game with a very positive mindset after a positive week. We picked up a very good result against Fulham and another point at Rochdale at the weekend.

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 14:34

Preview

PREVIEW | PORTSMOUTH FC

THE MANAGER  Danny Cowley Danny Cowley was appointed as Portsmouth manager in March of 2021, following the departure of Kenny Jackett. Before Pompey, Cowley had previously managed Concord Rangers, Braintree Town, Lincoln City and Huddersfield Town.

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 14:33

People are taking notice

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 14:32

One week on, what a night that was

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 14:31

What a lovely goal this was by Jack Powell at the weekend

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 14:19

...but why would you when you can follow here!!

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 14:19

