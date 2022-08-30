LiveCrawley Town v Portsmouth LIVE: 'Many players are going to get an opportunity to play' says Reds boss Kevin Betsy
Crawley Town will be giving players an opportunity to prove themselves in tonight’s EFL Trophy game against Portsmouth.
In his preview on the club’s website, manager Kevin Betsy said: “Many players are going to get an opportunity to play, and we are looking forward to seeing their capabilities at first-team level, and we are hoping to get a really positive performance and result out of the fixture.”
Danny Cowley said on the Portsmouth website: “We’ll give an opportunity to some of our young ones and I think four of our scholars will be involved in the matchday squad.
“That’s great for them and will be another important step in their development, so it’s a useful exercise.
“I like these games – and the cup competitions in general – because they tell you a lot about the mentality of your group.”
LIVE: Crawley Town v Portsmouth in the EFL Trophy
Last updated: Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 14:36
Key Events
- Reds looking to get another cup win after winless start in league continues
- Portsmouth currently top of League One
- Pompey have sold their allocation of tickets for match
Danny Cowley’s thoughts
Kevin Betsy
“We are going into the game with a very positive mindset after a positive week. We picked up a very good result against Fulham and another point at Rochdale at the weekend.
THE MANAGER Danny Cowley Danny Cowley was appointed as Portsmouth manager in March of 2021, following the departure of Kenny Jackett. Before Pompey, Cowley had previously managed Concord Rangers, Braintree Town, Lincoln City and Huddersfield Town.