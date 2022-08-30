Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In his preview on the club’s website, manager Kevin Betsy said: “Many players are going to get an opportunity to play, and we are looking forward to seeing their capabilities at first-team level, and we are hoping to get a really positive performance and result out of the fixture.”

Danny Cowley said on the Portsmouth website: “We’ll give an opportunity to some of our young ones and I think four of our scholars will be involved in the matchday squad.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“That’s great for them and will be another important step in their development, so it’s a useful exercise.

Could we see Jayden Davis involved after his heroics against Fulham last week?

“I like these games – and the cup competitions in general – because they tell you a lot about the mentality of your group.”

You can follow our live blog from the game below. The page will tell you when there are more updates.