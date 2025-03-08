Crawley Town v Reading team news: Key defender returns for Reds while skipper misses out
And the big news is Toby Mullarkey returns to the side after a lengthy period out with a back injury. Liam Fraser was being assessed after receiving a ‘horrendous gash’ on his leg against Cambridge United, but is fit and starts
Tola Showunmi and Rushian Hepburn-Murphy are both suspended and Jeremy Kelly, Josh Flint, Harry Forster and skipper Dion Conroy all miss out through injury.
Bradley Ibrahim, who missed the Lincoln game midweek returns as a substitute.
Elliot said in the build-up he was hoping Panutche Camara would have recovered from his illness.
Louie Watson, who impressed as a second-half substitute at Lincoln, starts his first game for the Reds. Charlie Barker captains the side.
Reds have not on in five games while Reading have not lost for seven games, with four of this games being draws. The Royals are currently sitting in eighth place, four points off a play-off place.
Elliot’s side are sitting in 23rd, seven points from safety.
