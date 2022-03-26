LiveCrawley Town v Rochdale LIVE; Can Reds make two home wins on the trot?

Crawley Town will be looking to follow-up there home win against Swindon Town with three points against Rochdale at The People's Pension Stadium.

By Ellis Peters
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 8:00 am
Crawley celebrate Tom Nichols' goal against Swindon last week. Credit Cory Pickford

You can follow our live blog of the game here- the page will show when there are updates

  • Crawley Town are currently 13th in League Two
  • Rochdale are 19th in League Two
  • Reds come into game on back of brilliant win over Swindon last Saturday
  • Rochdale haven’t won in six games
Crawley Town v Rochdale preview

Good work Gaffer

Rochdale