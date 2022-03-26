You can follow our live blog of the game here- the page will show when there are updates
Crawley Town v Rochdale LIVE
Last updated: Thursday, 24 March, 2022, 14:21
- Crawley Town are currently 13th in League Two
- Rochdale are 19th in League Two
- Reds come into game on back of brilliant win over Swindon last Saturday
- Rochdale haven’t won in six games
Crawley Town v Rochdale preview
Good work Gaffer
Who are the best starters in League Two?
Which teams are the best starters in League Two - and where Crawley Town, Leyton Orient and Hartlepool United rank
Of course football is a 90 minute game – with a lot of injury-time sometimes.
Page 1 of 1