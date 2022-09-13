Crawley Town v Stockport County preview: Reds still looking for first league win of the season

It hasn’t been the perfect start to the campaign for wither of these sides, as Stockport themselves have only managed two wins, despite being tipped for promotion.

Both of County’s wins have been 1-0 home wins over Colchester and AFC Wimbledon.

The win against AFC Wimbledon came in their last game, where defender Fraser Horsfall scored a header from a corner.

All of The Hatters’ games this season have either been a draw or decided by one goal so a tight encounter should be expected at The Broadfield Stadium.

Crawley desperately need to pick up a victory and with them yet to register any points on home soil the fans are becoming agitated.

The lack of attacking threat in games has been concerning as The Reds don’t look like scoring for large spells of games and they’re struggling to get the ball in dangerous areas.

That being said Crawley haven’t lost any of their previous four games, with wins over Fulham and Portsmouth in cup competitions and draws with Rochdale and Salford in the league.

Draws aren’t good enough though for a very talented Crawley squad there needs to be wins being picked up quickly or Kevin Betsy is going to become under more and more pressure.

Stockport will provide Crawley a tough test as they have a very good squad who are certainly good enough to be pushing for promotion.

The likes of Fraser Horsfall, Antoni Sarcevic and Paddy Madden stand out as really talented players for League Two who could certainly play at a higher level.

But Crawley have players at their disposal who could also play at a higher level. With the likes of Dom Telford up front Crawley should always be a threat but they need to give him more chances in front of goal to show what he is capable of.

Both sides would have probably expected a better start to the campaign and will be looking to get three points that will allow them to get their season going.