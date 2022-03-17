Crawley Town v Swindon Town preview: Reds will be underdogs as talented Robins visit

Jack Powell’s penalty was cancelled out by Ben Gladwin’s cruel 92nd minute equaliser as the Reds had to settle for a point.

Since that game Swindon have continued their push for promotion, while Crawley have drifted into mid-table and look as if they will end their season in mid-table.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Robins will be looking to push for an automatic promotion place but will also be wary that they could easily slip outside of the play-offs.

There’s some huge talent inside the Swindon camp with a good mixture of experienced players such as Jonny Williams (pictured), Jack Payne and Dion Conroy, while also having some fantastic young talent in the form of Ricky Aguiar, Josh Davison and Louie Barry

There’s some huge talent inside the Swindon camp with a good mixture of experienced players such as Jonny Williams, Jack Payne and Dion Conroy, while also having some fantastic young talent in the form of Ricky Aguiar, Josh Davison and Louie Barry.

It’s a hugely talented squad, as reflected by their league position and they’re certainly a side that could be playing in League One next season.

They face a tricky run of games, having played Sutton prior to playing Crawley and then facing league leaders Forest Green Rovers next weekend.

Games like these could decide Swindon’s fate for next season and every point they pick up could be vital at the end of the season.

Crawley are in for another tough ride but have tended to do better against sides higher up in the league.

It’s almost as if the Reds manage to take any pressure off themselves in these games and tend to put in better performances.

Swindon have the joint best away record in League Two but that’ll mean nothing to the Reds who inflicted Forest Green’s first and only defeat on the road so far this season.

Crawley just seem to love being the underdogs and that is what they will be when Swindon arrive but they know they have the ability to beat them and will be looking to do just that.