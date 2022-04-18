LiveCrawley Town v Walsall - LIVE: Two changes for Reds as Jack Payne and Kwesi Appiah miss out with injury

Crawley Town will be looking to make it three wins from three under new owners WAGMI United as they host Walsall at The People's Pension Stadium today (Monday, April 18).

By Mark Dunford
Monday, 18th April 2022, 2:05 pm

After wins against Barrow and Newport County, Reds will be hoping for three points on Easter Monday. You can follow our live blog below - the page will show you when there are new updates.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Have you seen? Crawley Town legend officially announces retirement / This is how much Crawley Town - and EVERY other League Two club - has paid out in intermediary and agents fees / NFT meaning: crypto art tech explained, what is a non-fungible token, where to buy them – and best marketplaceRemember, you can get all the latest Crawley Town news, here.

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK

Crawley Town celebrate Kwesi Appiah's winner against Barrow last week. Picture by Cory Pickford

LIVE: Crawley Town v Walsall

Last updated: Monday, 18 April, 2022, 14:12

  • Crawley Town unbeaten since new owners WAGMI United took over
  • Walsall have lost last three games
  • Crawley Town are currently 12th in League Two, Walsall are 15th, seven points behind the Reds
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Jack Payne