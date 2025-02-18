Crawley Town v Wigan Athletic team news: New signing starts with former Arsenal man suspended, returning hero starts for Latics
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Reds are looking to follow up their win against Stevenage and draw with promotion-chasers Wycombe with another three points to bring them level with Peterborough, who sit just one place above the relegation zone in League One.
A win would see them hit 31 points, but Posh would still be above them on goal difference – it would also close the gap on tonight’s opponents to just three points.
The Latics come into the game without a win in four, with their latest loss a 2-0 defeat at home to Stockport on Saturday.
Rob Elliot is without the suspended Bradley Ibrahim and Fraser comes in for him. And there are two other changes from the side who drew with Wycombe on Saturday with Tola Showunmi and Panutche Camara coming in for Tyreece John-Jules and Will Swan.
Wigan make five changes with former Red Darcy comes in for his first start since signing in January.