Crawley Town v Wrexham - LIVE: Broadfield Stadium sold out as Ryan Reynolds'-owned Wrexham come to town

The Broadfield Stadium is sold out and ready to host Crawley Town v Wrexham.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 6th Oct 2023, 09:00 BST
Wrexham are owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and are subject to the hit Disney+ show Welcome to Wrexham. But Crawley boss Scott Lindsey says his players won;t be distracted by the cameras as they look to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat to Doncaster Rovers in midweek.

You can follow all the action here – the page will show when there are updates.

Crawley Town v Wrexham - LIVE

