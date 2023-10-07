BREAKING
Live

Crawley Town v Wrexham - LIVE: Rested trio back for Wrexham but key midfielder out through injury as former Reds striker returns with the Red Dragons

The Broadfield Stadium is sold out and ready to host Crawley Town v Wrexham.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 6th Oct 2023, 09:00 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 14:05 BST
Wrexham are owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and are subject to the hit Disney+ show Welcome to Wrexham. But Crawley boss Scott Lindsey says his players won;t be distracted by the cameras as they look to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat to Doncaster Rovers in midweek.

You can follow all the action here – the page will show when there are updates.

Crawley Town v Wrexham - LIVE

Show new updates
14:34 BST

Good luck Aaron

14:33 BST

Hopefully not too big a miss though!

14:14 BST

Back scoring hopefully

14:02 BST

The Wrexham team

14:01 BST

The Crawley team

13:59 BST

Reds players were here on time

13:51 BST

Good news, they have arrived safely

13:20 BST

The Wrexham team buss has broken down by all accounts

12:36 BST

Lindsey reaction after Doncaster defeat

12:34 BST

The pitch has looked stunning this season

Related topics:WrexhamHollywoodRyan ReynoldsDisney+