Crawley Town v Wrexham team news: Reds unchanged but key midfielder returns to squad, new signings start for Wrexham

Published 1st Feb 2025, 14:07 BST
Rob Elliot has kept the same side that beat Mansfield Town on Tuesday night as they face Wrexham at the Broadfield Stadium.

Reds are on a high after their superb 1-0 away at Mansfield on Tuesday while Wrexham have not won in three games.

And Elliot has stick with victorious side, including keeping Matt Cox in goal. Elliot told us on Thursday Jojo Wollacott was ‘unavailable’ but we understand there has been a bid for the keeper from his former side Swindon.

Jeremy Kelly returns on the bench following his ankle injury and former Barrow defender Rory Feely is in the squad for the first time after signing last week.

New signings Sam Smith and Jay Rodriguez both start for Wrexham. Paul Mullin misses out with a shin injury, and will undergo a scan.

