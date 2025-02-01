Crawley Town v Wrexham team news: Reds unchanged but key midfielder returns to squad, new signings start for Wrexham

Rob Elliot has kept the same side that beat Mansfield Town on Tuesday night as they face Wrexham at the Broadfield Stadium.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reds are on a high after their superb 1-0 away at Mansfield on Tuesday while Wrexham have not won in three games.

And Elliot has stick with victorious side, including keeping Matt Cox in goal. Elliot told us on Thursday Jojo Wollacott was ‘unavailable’ but we understand there has been a bid for the keeper from his former side Swindon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeremy Kelly returns on the bench following his ankle injury and former Barrow defender Rory Feely is in the squad for the first time after signing last week.

New signings Sam Smith and Jay Rodriguez both start for Wrexham. Paul Mullin misses out with a shin injury, and will undergo a scan.