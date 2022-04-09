Crawley Town vs Barrow LIVE: Crawley looking for third consecutive home win in first match since US cryptocurrency takeover

It will the Reds' first match under new ownership, following the news that US cryptocurrency group WAGMI United had purchased Ziya Eren’s controlling shares of the club.
The new owners haven't yet arrived in West Sussex, though.
“They’ll be over towards the end of the month, so that will allow for more meetings with the relevant stakeholders, both internally and externally," said Crawley Town's general manager, Tom Allman. Click here to read more
Last updated: Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 14:21
The teams are in
John Yems has made two changes as Isaac Hutchinson comes in for the injured Jordan Tunnicliffe and Will Ferry replaces Archie Davies, who drops to the bench. Joel Lynch returns to the bench.
Crawley Town: Glenn Morris, George Francomb, Ludwig Francillette, Jake Hessenthaler, James Tilley, Jack Payne, Will Ferry, Ashley Nadesan, Tom Nichols, Isaac Hutchinson, Kwesi Appiah
New era begins
Good afternoon Reds fans!
Crawley Town will be looking for a third consecutive home win as they face relegation-threatened Barrow this afternoon.
Stay tuned for live match updates.