Crawley Town vs Barrow LIVE: Crawley looking for third consecutive home win in first match since US cryptocurrency takeover

It will the Reds' first match under new ownership, following the news that US cryptocurrency group WAGMI United had purchased Ziya Eren’s controlling shares of the club.

The new owners haven't yet arrived in West Sussex, though.

“They’ll be over towards the end of the month, so that will allow for more meetings with the relevant stakeholders, both internally and externally," said Crawley Town's general manager, Tom Allman. Click here to read more

