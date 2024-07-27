Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Some star players are taking to the Broadfield Stadium pitch this afternoon (Saturday, July 27) as League One side Crawley Town face Premier League outfit Crystal Palace.

This is the first match Crawley have played at the Broadfield Stadium since sealing promotion to League One. But only eight players in the squad today were on the books last season – with 13 new names in total on the teamsheet.

Six of those are in the starting XL – Joe Wollacott; Max Anderson; Rushian Hepburn-Murphy; Armando Quitirna; Josh Flint and Scott Malone.

They are joined by familiar faces Dion Conroy, Ronan Darcy, Jeremy Kelly, Joy Mukena and Jay Williams.

Crystal Palace have named a strong side, with new-signings Chadi Riad and Daichi Kamada starting after their moves from Barcelona and Lazio respectively.

Also in the line-up are Sam Johnstone; Nathaniel Clyne; Chris Richards; Joachim Andersen; Tyrick Mitchell; Cheick Doucoure; Will Hughes; Jes Rak-Sakyi and Odsonne Edouard.

The visitors are without the four key men who went to Euro 2024 with England – Eberechi Eze, Adam Wharton, Dean Henderson and Marc Guehi – as they were given extra time off after their trip to Germany.

Crawley Town: Joe Wollacott, Dion Conroy, Max Anderson, Ronan Darcy, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, Armando Quitirna, Jeremy Kelly, Joy Mukena, Jay Williams, Josh Flint, Scott Malone

Subs: Jasper Sheik, Trialist, Charlie Barker, Jack Roles, Michel Dacosta Gonzalez, Ade Adeyemo, Muhammadu Faal, Toby Mullarkey, Antony Papadopoulos, Rafiq Khaleel

Crystal Palace: Sam Johnstone, Nathaniel Clyne, Chris Richards, Joachim Andersen, Chadi Riad, Tyrick Mitchell, Cheick Doucoure, Will Hughes, Jes Rak-Sakyi, Odsonne Edouard, Daichi Kamada