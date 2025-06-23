Crawley Town winger signs new one-year contract
Forster initially joined the Reds at the start of the 2023/24 season and became an important part of our promotion-winning side that secured League One status for the club for only the second time.
The winger’s speed and ball-carrying ability has seen him play in a variety of different positions during his two-year spell with the club, but Crawley’s number seven can normally be found on the wing, causing issues for full-backs with his incredible turn of pace.
Since joining the club, the 25-year-old has made 62 appearances, scoring seven goals.
After putting pen to paper on his new deal, Forster said: “I am so happy to have signed a new deal here. When I spoke to Scott over the summer, it was so clear to see what his plans were and also what the owner's plans were for the club this season, so I was really happy to sign back up.”
