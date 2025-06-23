Crawley Town winger signs new one-year contract

Harry Forster of Crawley Town in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town FC and Crawley Town FC at Sixfields on October 26, 2024 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Harry Forster of Crawley Town in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town FC and Crawley Town FC at Sixfields on October 26, 2024 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Harry Forster has signed a new one-year contract with Crawley Town.

Forster initially joined the Reds at the start of the 2023/24 season and became an important part of our promotion-winning side that secured League One status for the club for only the second time.

The winger’s speed and ball-carrying ability has seen him play in a variety of different positions during his two-year spell with the club, but Crawley’s number seven can normally be found on the wing, causing issues for full-backs with his incredible turn of pace.

Since joining the club, the 25-year-old has made 62 appearances, scoring seven goals.

After putting pen to paper on his new deal, Forster said: “I am so happy to have signed a new deal here. When I spoke to Scott over the summer, it was so clear to see what his plans were and also what the owner's plans were for the club this season, so I was really happy to sign back up.”

