When Scott Lindsey said in his Wembley post-match interview he had to convince people this Crawley Town team could win promotion at the start of the season - I was one of them.

I wasn’t one of the naysayers predicting they would go down but I could never envisage what was to unfold.

Finishing 22nd last season, signing players from the likes of Cray Valley PM and Oxford City - and that’s no disrespect to those clubs - it was easy to see why so many people predicted them to go down.

But what they all forgot was who they had in charge.

Lindsey said after the League Two play-off final it wasn’t about him, it was about the players. And he’s right to some extent. But those players could not do what they have done without the leadership and guidance of Lindsey - along with his team of merry men in Jamie Day, Carl Laraman, Steve Hale, Ricky McFarlane and many more.

From the outside, it looks like the job he has done is miraculous. But having spoken to Lindsey every week for the past season, I just sensed this day at Wembley was always going to happen.

He has talked about it for months and the Law of Attraction he believes in has clearly worked.

Covering Crawley Town as a journalist has been quite some ride. A trip to Old Trafford, hammering Leeds United in the FA Cup, years of mid-table obscurity, a manager scandal and some awards.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Scott Lindsey, Manager of Crawley Town, lifts the Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Final trophy after the team's victory in the Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Final match between Crawley Town and Crewe Alexandra at Wembley Stadium on May 19, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Yes, covering the Reds has won me two awards and after I won my second one - for National World’s Sports Journalist of the Year - I wrote a piece thanking Lindsey for the entertainment his side were providing.

And now I want to thank him - and his team - again for giving me arguably my greatest day as a journalist.

Being there to see Crawley play at Wembley for the first time in their history in front of 17,000+ Reds fans was quite something.

But to see them win so easily and then lift the cup was just the icing on the cake. The emotions I felt during the national anthem, hearing the fans at the final whistle and seeing Lindsey lift that trophy was too much. I don’t support Crawley Town - other than through my work, obviously - but my god they have got me in the feels.

Seeing what they have achieved this year culminate in what happened in Wembley is one of the great footballing stories in recent years and I am proud to have been in the centre of that - and it was great to celebrate it with the likes of Sam Morton, Gary Smith from the BBC and Tony Vessey. People who have been through this journey with me all season.

I am not in this game to get praise from anyone, I know I do the best possible job I can. But it really meant something when I went into the BOXPARK after the game - to get pictures and videos of fans celebrating - when some supporters came up to me and thanked and praised me for my coverage this season.

They didn’t have to do that and it meant so much. It was great to meet Harry Forster’s family who said they enjoyed reading my words this year.

I got hugs from people I didn’t know. I got a hug from Sergio Torres. What more could you want?

But to echo Lindsey’s words, this is not about me, it’s about Crawley Town Football Club and its fans. They have been through a lot and deserve this day. I can’t wait to see what happens next for this wonderful club.

But whatever Lindsey tells me what he thinks can happen, I won’t need any convincing this time round.