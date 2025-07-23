Crawley Town's change in transfer policy has been a hot topic this week but Lindsey is pleased by the 'clever joined up thinking'

Crawley Town new signings Jay Williams, Kyle Scott, Harry McKirdy and Reece Brown | Pictures: CTFC

Scott Lindsey says Crawley need just ‘one or two more’ players – but added the club have done their business ‘really well’ this summer.

Nine new players have come through the door so far in this transfer window including a new keeper in Liverpool loanee Harvey Davies and the return of midfield general Jay Williams.

Fans have also seen experienced players like Kyle Scott, Reece Brown and Harry McKirdy join the squad.

Reds transfer policy – and the future vision for the club - has been a hot topic this week after chairman and CEO Preston Johnson stepped down. With Brown and McKirdy being the first signings, it appeared there had been a change in transfer policy with more experienced players coming in compared to the previous two summers under WAGMI.

And Lindsey confirmed that to SussexWorld at the beginning of the summer. “We're trying to bring in players with experience,” he said. “We want to add to what we have done already but we're also mindful that we can't just keep doing that, we've got to also find some hidden gems,” he said. “The data model is important but it must be coupled with getting eyes on players, making sure that we think that they can fit into the way that we play.

"We can look at numbers on a spreadsheet but that doesn't tell you what they're like, that doesn't tell you whether they can play.”

Soon after that, we spoke to Johnson and he said they were proud of their of their recruiting process. “The reason we signed McKirdy and Brown was because they both had elite data prior to their recent injury-plagued seasons. We’re excited about the opportunity to bring them in. We’ll continue to sign players backed by reputable data that fit Scott’s playing style.”

But in his leaving statement Johnson confirmed player recruitment had gone in ‘a different direction’ – and it wasn’t to his liking. “WAGMI United is in the process of transitioning to new lead investors who will guide the club forward - and they have different vision for its future,” he said.

“As a result, this summer’s player recruitment has gone in a different direction than the data-driven approach that has powered our success over the past few years.

"I do not believe this shift represents the best path forward for the club, which is why I have made the difficult decision to step back and make space for the new leadership to pursue their vision with my involvement.”

In response to Johnson’s statement, the club said: “Recruitment at Crawley Town is, and will remain, a balanced process, one that draws on data, experience, and instinct. While we acknowledge Preston’s recent statement, we believe that multiple perspectives contribute to a successful footballing strategy. Data will continue to play a key role in our decision making, alongside other critical considerations.

“We are excited by the calibre of players who have joined us in recent weeks, many of whom have already made a strong impression during pre-season.”

And following Reds pre-season defeat to Southampton, Lindsey commented on the squad and the business the club have done. He said: “We probably do need to add one or two fringe players. I think we’ve done our business really well this summer. I think it’s been some real clever joined up thinking within the club in order for us to get what we want and what we need. I think it’s clear to see that we look a good side and I’m pleased with how things have gone this pre-season so far.

“You look at the amount of signings we’ve made. You look at how many players we’ve had to recruit, and it is a new team in many ways. We have a new goa682lkeeper, we have kind of a new front line in a way, we have new midfield players. It’s only really probably the back three that’s remained from last season so it’s going to take time for us to look like we want to look but today [Southampton] is another step forward.”

It’s clear Lindsey has got what he wanted so far this summer and it has set up Reds for what could be another successful League Two campaign.