Crawley Town's fans forum no longer being streamed live as new owners face Reds supporters for the first time

The new co-directors will be holding the forum in the Mayo Wynne Baxter Suite at 7.30pm. Originally, the forum was going to be streamed live with press allowed.

But because the amount of attention in the last 24 hours after further details were revealed about the allegations made against John Yems, the club will released a video of the forum afterwards with a statement.

And now only fans will be allowed.

Crawley Town co-chairman Preston Johnson was at the game against Leyton Orient

Johnson has been in Crawley since last Thursday and was at the Leyton Orient game on Saturday. He spent time talking to fans in the stand and in the Redz Bar after the game. He continued his charm offensive on Sunday night at the Old Punch Bowl pub in Crawley.

Before arriving in England, Johnson tweeted that if was heard saying the word ‘soccer’ he would ‘have to buy £1,000 of drinks for supporters’. And after he was heard saying ‘soccer’ in the hospitality suite on Saturday, he invited fans to the pub.

At the pub he fielded questions about the direction WAGMI United wanted to go – and that impressed the fans who attended. Alain Harper said: “For the short time I was able to stay it was a good discussion and an enjoyable evening talking about how Preston sees the future for the football club in open discussion.

"Take it from me the future looks encouraging.”