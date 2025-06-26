Crawley Town's fixtures and the latest ins and outs and who will wear the number one shirt this season - all discussed on our podcast special

It’s been a busy week for Crawley Town, culminating in the EFL Fixture Release Day.

We have found Reds’ schedule for the 2025/26 season and we have seen players sold, players leave and contracts signed.

Matt Pole and Mark Dunford got together to record this special Gull-Mouth Action podcast to discuss everything from MK Dons rivalry, the thrill of the EFL Trophy and how will take the number one shirt this season after Reds signed Liverpool keeper Harvey Davies on loan.