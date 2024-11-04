Crawley Town's Foundation’s Soccer Schools sell out for October

Our October Soccer School returned with a fantastic week of action-packed sessions, lots of skill-building, and many smiley faces!

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our coaches make a structured plan from Monday through Friday, participants had a great time introducing themselves into the football basics and enjoyed plenty of opportunities to develop their current skills, work as a team, and compete in friendly challenges.

They kicked off the week with dribbling drills, players really concentrated on their ball control skills, learning techniques to move around defenders and maintain close control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our coaches mix the sessions with lots of fun games and point systems so all children can enjoy learning on our Soccer Schools.

Participant of Soccer Schools

On Tuesday, we focused on passing. Drills covered both short and long passes, with a key part of the session being accuracy, timing, and teamwork. Our younger players practiced different types of passes, aiming to use the side of their foot, and developing them onto be able to play short and long passes.

Wednesday was all about perfecting shooting skills, with participants learning various techniques to increase their power and precision, working on everything from basic shots to more advanced volleys. In the afternoon they also took their skills to score some showstopping goals in the tournament part of the day. Many children really used their power to strike the ball into the net and get points onto the table for their team.

Thursday’s sessions brought both attacking and defensive tactics into training with players learning how to attack, creating scoring opportunities, and how to defend, blocking their opponents effectively. Coaches taught the older age group the right way to tackle that they could then take into their game at the end of the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The week ended in the form of Challenge Day, an exciting day which all the children love to be a part of. The day ended with a medal presentation for the winning team, celebrating their hard work and from the week.

Every day, coaches recognised individual efforts by awarding a ‘Player of the Day’ medal to three outstanding players. On Friday, we held our weekly awards, handing out three trophies: Player of the Week, Most Improved, and Sportsperson of the Week. These awards were given to participants who had worked super hard and put in lots of effort.

To add a special treat for families, we were offering tickets to Saturday’s home game. Our coaches offer them to every parent at pick up time. The parents then claim their tickets and will be supporting Crawley Town at the Broadfield Stadium.

Thanks to our coaches, and especially our talented participants for making it a memorable experience for us all, we loved every minute!