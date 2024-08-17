Crawley Town's goal hero against Cambridge United is pleased to be showing off what he can do

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Goal scorer Ade Adeyemo has spoken about his first season in professional football and how he plans to keep on improving this year after scoring a late winner at Cambridge.

In the 86th minute the forward rounded the Cambridge keeper and tucked it away into the side netting to help maintain Reds 100% start to the season and give his side a valuable three points.

Just two years ago Adeyemo was playing for Cray Valley Paper Mills who are now members of the Isthmian League Premier Division but now he is helping Crawley Town in League One.

Speaking about his last two years he said: “It was my first professional pre-season last year I got injured during pre-season so I didn't get to really have one but this pre-season I’ve been working hard and and it's starting to pay off so it's been a tough journey to get here but there is still a lot of work to be done, still a lot of improving. I'm just going to keep going from strength to strength and show them what I can do.

He also added: “I believe in myself and the coaches have given me that belief as well you know, during the weekend, coming in the whole of preseason to be fair, playing up front. I've really enjoyed it.”

Crawley were on the back foot for large parts off the first half and they were a completely different side when they came out for the second, even though Scott Lindsey made no subs. However Reds really got into their groove just after the hour mark when substitutions were made, including the eventual goalscorer Adeyemo. Adeyemo mentioned what he thought was the key difference between the two sides.

“Fresh legs always help,” said Adeyemo. “I came on out wide and then moved up front and then just running behind a lot of the times. I did have a chance before that I should have scored but I knew I'd get another one.

Ade Adeyemo scored the winner against Cambridge United | Picture: James Boyes

“Just a lot of running and making it hard for the defenders because I know these defenders don't want to run up against any of us quick players so I just made it difficult for them and got the goal.

“We run our socks off, even the boys that started and played a whole 90. It was very hot out there today but we continued to run and make it difficult for the team and we were rewarded.

“So that's what we have to do, we've got to work hard because these wins don't come easy, you have to work really hard so that's what we're going to keep doing, that's what the Gaffer has installed in all of us.”

The winner came in the 86th minute and it was a well taken goal as Adeyemo rounded the keeper before slotting it into the side netting from a tight angle on his weak foot.

Speaking about the goal, he said: “It's not the first time I have scored that type of goal. I'll be honest I knew once I got a pass him that what I have to do was just hit the back of the net and I know it was a tight angle it didn't feel like a tight angle, it might look like it on camera and when you guys were watching but I felt all right, I felt like it was going in I was confident in myself and yeah I took it well.”