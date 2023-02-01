In the end, it was a busy January for Crawley Town.

New boss Scott Lindsey said in his first interview he was looking to ‘streamline’ the squad and in the end Crawley saw eight players leave, and six come in – with four of them on a bust transfer deadline day.

On paper, it looks like the Reds have lost a lot of experience and gained a lot of potential, which has garnered a mixed reaction from fans.

Dan Maguire: “Excluding a striker is a huge gamble, the other signings look ok to me, very happy with Gordon and Roles has significant potential 6/10”

Pat Harper: “A very disappointing 5 as not really overwhelmed by the players coming In and I no it’s not their fault but will be there sat to back the team but I don’t trust the owners”

Jake Hessenthaler, Ryan Schofield, Ben Gladwin and George Francomb

Mighty Mitchell: “Haven’t improved the squad at all. You can comfortably say it’s been weakened. Signed 2 players who have EFL pedigree the rest are unknown and untested. Hugely disappointing. Wagmi have cut costs and not invested back into the team. 3/10”

Andy Salmon: “5/10 - not immediately excited by those coming in but can see potential in a couple but is potential what we need in our current position. Lost a lot of experience and felt we needed striker brought in”

Simon Smith: “Underwhelmed by the recruitment bearing in mind the goal this season was progression and play offs at least. However I would be surprised if there are not 2 worse teams come May (Rochdale and Hartlepool I believe). Clearly major problems off the field at Crawley.”

Spencer Hilton: “So we let to short Tom go , and we didn’t bring in a taller striker or any striker. Also Underwhelmed”

Stephen North: “Time will tell wether the new guys will improve the team but the key move was getting in a manager who has experience of managing at this level. The first game against Salford was extremely encouraging and has set the minimum level of effort and commitment required to start climbing the table..”

Brandon Wright:”3/10, letting our best players leave without giving us very good reason after all these weeks (no answers) and not playing them… Wagmi United OUT!”

TedTheRed: “2/10 Gladwin might be a good signing if he stays fit, we needed experience and quality, aside from Gladwin we arguably didn’t get either, time will tell on the quality side. Roles, Greensall, Gordon, Schofield and Spog have 250 league apps combined, 50 less than @Hessenthaler8_J”

John Barnett said: “Outgoing not really a surprise disappointing not to get more from it. Incoming not sure really felt a bit like last minute panic but doesn’t it always time will tell.”

Scott29: “Probably rate it a 4 out of 10 have lose so much experience players and replace with inexperienced players but only time will tell if it was the right choices .”

Jason Bates: “I think Gladwin is a top signing. The enforcer we have missed in the midfield. Could of done with another striker. 6/10”

AndyH86: “4/10 losing Francomb, Morris and Nichols has ripped the soul from the team. Unfortunately we haven't recalled Kwesi Appiah, he would have filled the gap left by Nichols. Few good signings though.”

Ben @ctfc_b: “1/10. Hessenthaler alone had more Football League experience than all of these combined, let alone losing Nichols, Francomb and Morris too. Recalls have hurt us. Gladwin looks a good signing but to take a risk this big in the situation we’re in is crazy. Also, no striker?

@MarkyCTFC: “Maybe a 3? Replacing Football League experience with players that could easily be Football Manager Regens isn't the way to go.

“I think we have a decent first XI, but we have little to no depth, so we are going to have to hope we aren't hit by injuries if we're going to stay up.”

@OliverWest123: “7/10. Happy to be proven wrong, but we've filled the gaps needed apart from a striker. Dom seems to have hit some good form and we have Nadders who can cover if anything happens. Solid window.”

Richard Kearns:”3 out of 10 @WAGMIUnited forced out our best players, signed only 2 with league experience and no proven striker which we in dire need of.”

Freddie Marchant: “2/10- poor window, lost a lot of key experienced players and bought it more inexperienced kids bar Gladwin”

