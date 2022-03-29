Crawley Town's Lewis Young reacts to Salford City defeat

A late strike from Tom Nichols was only a consolation as goals from Brandon Thomas-Asante and Jordan Turnbull gave play-off-chasing Salford City the win.

Young, who was in charge at the game with John Yems still out with Covid, said: "[It was] disappointing. I think we had a few moments in the game.

"Generally it was a game played between the two boxes, there wasn't massive opportunities for either team. But they made their two count and ultimately they beat us 2-1."

Lewis Young with Archie Davies after Saturday's win against Rochdale. Picture by Cory Pickford

Both Salford goals came from rebounds and that was frustrating for Young.

"It's something we just spoke about," he said. "Finer moments, tracking your runner into the box would have made a big difference come the end of the game."

And he praised his side's never-say-die spirit. "We are not a team who will not give our all until the end of the game. They never know when their beat, even when we were 2-0 down. It was a fantastic ball from Marshy [Mark Marshall] for Nico to head home but it was just a little too late in the game for us."

The Reds now have a break before facing Barrow away on April 9. Young said: "We have to dust ourselves down. We know we have seven more games left and have to get ready for Barrow in ten days."

