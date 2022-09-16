Crawley Town's Liverpool loan star and Haywards Heath-born Chelsea midfielder receive England call-ups

The Young Lions will travel to Spain to take on Chile, Morocco and Australia as part of their preparation for next summer’s FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Indonesia.

England will play Chile on Wednesday, September 21 (7pm) before tackling Morocco three days later (5pm).

The Young Lions will conclude their tour of Spain against Australia on Tuesday, September 27 (4pm).

Balagizi has impressed since joining Crawley in June on a season-long loan from FA Cup holders Liverpool.

The 18-year-old midfielder has netted three goals in eight games in all competitions for the Reds so far this season, most notably hitting the winner in Crawley’s shock 2-0 home win over Premier League Fulham in the second round of the Carabao Cup in August.

Balagizi’s excellent performances in a Reds shirt saw him win the Crawley Observer Player of the Month award for August.

Nineteen year-old Vale, who began his career as a youngster at Crowborough, is currently on loan at Hull City from Chelsea.

Crawley Town’s Liverpool loan star James Balagizi, pictured celebrating his goal against Fulham in the Carabao Cup, has been named in the England under-20 squad for the first time. Picture by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The Blues’ reigning Academy Player of the Season moved to the Tigers on September 1 after signing a three-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

Vale captained the England under-19 side that won the 2022 UEFA European Under-19 Championships in Israel in July.

The Young Lions skipper laid on an assist for Carney Chukwuemeka, whose brother Caleb is on loan at Crawley, in the 3-1 victory against the hosts in the final.

Vale’s imperious midfield displays in Israel saw him named in UEFA’s team of the tournament.