Crawley Town’s Liverpool loan star temporarily returns to parent club to undergo medical testing for suspected injury

Balagizi returned from international duty last Friday and was forced to withdraw from training before the Reds’ match with Stevenage.

It is suspected that the midfielder picked up the injury whilst on international duty with England under-20s.

A further update on 19-year-old will be provided in due course.

Crawley Town have confirmed that midfielder James Balagizi has temporarily returned to his parent club Liverpool to undergo medical testing for a suspected injury. Picture by Cory Pickford

Crawley manager Kevin Betsy said: “It’s extremely disappointing, but it’s something that we’ve got used to during our time here.

“This one got picked up on international duty for England, and it’s another key player for us that we’re going to be missing.

“Other players are going to have to step in and take responsibility. James has been a key player for us since we signed him, and he’ll be missed, but it gives an opportunity to another player.