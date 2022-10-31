Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley Town are now being given an 18 per cent chance of relegation by the supercomputer. Picture by Cory Pickford.

Crawley Town's new predicted finish after impressive draw at Bradford City - plus where Rochdale, Gillingham, Colchester United, Harrogate Town and every other League Two side are predicted to finish: in pictures

Crawley Town’s improved form continued at the weekend with a fine point at promotion-chasing Bradford City.

By Stephen Thirkill
5 minutes ago

Although just two points above the relegation places, the point helps put another team between them and relegation as Town look to break into the midfield pack.

Supercomputer believes the Reds will still have a fight on their hands to rescue the season though.

Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the supercomputer.

1. Leyton Orient - 90pts (+32)

Promotion chance: 80%

Photo: Pete Norton

2. Stevenage - 79pts (+14)

Promotion chances: 41%

Photo: Pete Norton

3. Salford City - 78pts (+21)

Promotion chances: 46%

Photo: Chris Holloway

4. Northampton Town - 78pts (+20)

Promotion chances: 44%

Photo: Pete Norton

