Crawley Town showed what they are about over the weekend with a cracking win over high-flyers Salford City.

It gives the Reds a little more breathing space, though they of course have plenty more work to do to pull away from the relegation places.

Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the supercomputer.

1 . Stevenage - 89pts (+30) Win the league: 45% Promotion chances: 85% Play-off chances: 16% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2 . Leyton Orient - 86pts (+26) Win the league: 29% Promotion chance: 80% Play-offs: 21% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Northampton Town - 82pts (+25) Promotion chances: 64% Play-off chances: 36% Win the league: 15% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4 . Carlisle United - 77pts (+22) Promotion chances: 41% Play-off chances: 47% Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales