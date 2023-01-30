Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Crawley Town picked up a vital three points with a 3-2 win over Salford City at the weekend.

Crawley Town's new predicted points tally and finishing position after cracking win over Salford City - plus where Newport County, Crewe Alexander and Colchester United are expected to finish - picture gallery

Crawley Town showed what they are about over the weekend with a cracking win over high-flyers Salford City.

By Stephen Thirkill
2 minutes ago

It gives the Reds a little more breathing space, though they of course have plenty more work to do to pull away from the relegation places.

Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the supercomputer.

Give us your predictions on how the rest of the season will go via our social media channels.

Get all your latest Crawley news here.

1. Stevenage - 89pts (+30)

Win the league: 45% Promotion chances: 85% Play-off chances: 16%

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

2. Leyton Orient - 86pts (+26)

Win the league: 29% Promotion chance: 80% Play-offs: 21%

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

3. Northampton Town - 82pts (+25)

Promotion chances: 64% Play-off chances: 36% Win the league: 15%

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

4. Carlisle United - 77pts (+22)

Promotion chances: 41% Play-off chances: 47%

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
CrawleyLeague Two