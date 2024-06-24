Crawley Town's new signing reveals why it's a 'proud moment' to be joining Reds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crawley Town’s latest signing has revealed why it’s a proud moment to be coming back to the Broadfield Stadium.

Reds announced the signing of defender Charlie Barker from Wealdstone for an undisclosed fee on a three year deal.

Speaking about the deal Barker said: “I got a few calls from my agent about a few clubs and then as soon as he mentioned Crawley I was really excited about it and wanted to get it done as quick as I could.”

The Broadfield Stadium is a familiar setting for the Barker family as Charlie’s dad Richie managed the Red Devils for over a year between 2012 and 2013.

Charlie Barker of Charlton Athletic getting past Frank Nouble of Plymouth Argyle during the FA Cup first round match between Charlton Athletic and Plymouth Argyle on November 07, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

Speaking about this Charlie Barker said: “I remember coming here 10 years ago watching and now I’ve come all the way back to now signing for the club so yeah it's a proud moment.”

The 21-year-old began his career with Charlton Athletic, where he impressed in the Addicks’ youth system and earned himself a handful of senior appearances at the age of 17. The centre-back made three appearances in League One and scored his first goal in senior football during a Carabao Cup match against Swindon.

Speaking about his previous experience in League one, the defender said: “so I started off at Charlton and then played in the first team 15 times I think when I was 17 and then after a few manager changes and a few other bits I wasn’t really in the picture so I decided to go out on loan to Wealdstone.

“I enjoyed it there so I went back permanently last season and now it's my time to move on.”

Charlie Barker

Barker also added: “I played in League one at 17 so I know what it's like, I know how how hard the league can be, I'm looking forward to the challenge again.”

Barker made 43 league appearances for the Stones last season, scoring on two occasions and he has recently come back from a well deserved break.

He said: “ I think I played 50 games last season so it was nice to have a bit of a break for a couple of weeks to get away and then get back in the gym and get back working.”

With Pre-season set to begin soon for Crawley in the coming weeks, it will not be too difficult for the new man to fit in due to his relationship with some of the current players.

He said: “The club done unbelievable last season. I know a few of the boys and they only have positive things to say about the club so when I got the call I was really looking forward to it yeah.

“Aaron Henry I've known for years who came on loan last season and then I've got friends through Liam Kelly as well who I spoke to a little bit and everyone's only had positive things to say.”