Crawley Town are pulling away from the danger zone after an improvement in results.

Crawley Town's predicted chances of relegations in pictures - plus how likely Rochdale, Harrogate Town, Colchester United, Hartlepool United and Gillingham are to go down

Crawley Town helped ease any potential relegation fears with a 2-0 win over Swindon Town last weekend.

By Stephen Thirkill
4 minutes ago

The Reds are still looking over there shoulder though with the gap to safety currently at seven points.

They have a great chance to give themselves even more breathing space against basement boys Hartlepool United on Friday.

But just how likely are improving Crawley to be relegated?

Here we look at every side’s relegation probability, which has been created by the bettingodds.com website

1. Leyton Orient

0.1%

Photo: Getty Images

2. Northampton Town

0.1%

Photo: Pete Norton

3. Mansfield Town

0.1%

Photo: Chris Holloway

4. Stevenage

0.2%

Photo: Getty Images

